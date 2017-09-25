Blade Runner 2049 has a staggeringly long runtime

‘Blade Runner 2049’s runtime has been revealed.

And it’s a lot longer than the original.

The upcoming ‘Blade Runner’ sequel has been officially classified by the BBFC… and along with the film’s expected 15 rating, it looks as though it’s got a far more unexpected runtime, as ‘Blade Runner 2049’ clocks in at a staggering 163 minutes 13 seconds.

That’s almost 2 hours 45 minutes.

Why is the film quite so long?

Well, there’s already a tendency for modern Hollywood blockbusters to push over the two hour mark… and with the kind of depth we’re expecting in ‘Blade Runner 2049’ perhaps it isn’t anything to be worried about.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.”

Still, the original ‘Blade Runner’ is just shy of two hours long… and ‘Blade Runner 2049’ clocks in at around 45 minutes longer.

Let’s hope it’s 45 minutes of story we want to see.

‘Blade Runner 2049’ stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Robin Wright, Jared Leto, Edward James Olmos, and Dave Bautista.

Dennis Villeneuve will direct the movie, based on a script by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green.

‘Blade Runner 2049’ heads to cinemas on 6 October 2017.

