Blade Runner 2049 photos hint at a bleak future

Earth is looking pretty grim in ‘Blade Runner 2049’.

And that’s even before you stir up any rogue replicants.

A bunch of new images from ‘Blade Runner 2049’ have appeared online thanks to Entertainment Weekly… and they hint at a rather bleak future for Officer K and Deckard. It looks as though it’s been a rough 30 years.

“The climate has gone berserk and the ecosystem has collapsed and the ocean has risen,” said director Denis Villeneuve. “There are a lot of refugees trying to survive on the West Coast.”

‘Blade Runner 2049’ takes place 30 years after the original ‘Blade Runner’… and it looks as though a lot has happened since the first movie.

Of course, the biggest change is that this climate catastrophe has shifted ‘Blade Runner 2049’ away from the cool blue and pink palette of the original film, instead giving us a more golden hue… perhaps thanks to the encroaching desserts we’ve seen in the trailer.

“The presence of the winter brings more charcoal and there’s sparks of colour,” says Villeneuve. “The yellow is something I can’t talk about, but…it’s a very important colour.”

Blade Runner 2049 gets a whole new colour palette - Credit: Columbia Pictures More

What does that mean? We’ll have to wait and see.

But this could be a nod to the new replicants…

“Ryan was my muse,” Villeneuve says. “He has the movie on his shoulders. He’s in almost every single frame. To see his smile in the morning — and when Ryan Gosling smiles, the camera melts — and his goodwill and strength just meant the world to me. I owe him a lot. This movie owes him a lot.”

And that’s glowing praise.

Ryan Gosling doing his Blade Runner thing - Credit: Columbia Pictures More

Especially after he essentially stepped into the shoes of Harrison Ford.

Of course, Ford will return for ‘Blade Runner 2049’ but his character is vastly different to the last time we met him, having gone missing for three decades following the events of ‘Blade Runner’.

And now it’s not long before we finally get some answers.

‘Blade Runner 2049’ stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista, Rbin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, and Edward James Olmos.

Denis Villeneuve directed the movie based on a script by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green.

‘Blade Runner 2049’ heads to cinemas on 6 October 2017.

