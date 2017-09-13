Blade Runner 2049 is getting its own whisky

‘Blade Runner 2049’ is getting its own limited edition whisky. And it’s 49% ABV, of course.

35 years after it made an appearance in the original 1982 ‘Blade Runner’, Johnnie Walker is releasing a limited edition whisky to coincide with the release of the long-awaited sequel, but you’ll have to act fast to get your hands on a bottle.

Only 2000 bottles of ‘Limited Edition Johnnie Walker Black Label The Director’s Cut’ are being released in the UK, and you can pre-order from Amazon now before its national release on 25 September.

The limited edition tipple (RRP £80) was developed in collaboration with ‘Blade Runner 2049’ director Denis Villeneuve and Johnnie Walker Master Blender Jim Beveridge (real name, apparently), and will make an appearance in the film. It’s said to have “aromatic and vanilla flavours, with clouds of smokiness”.

Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard kept a bottle of Johnnie Walker in his apartment in the original film, drinking a tot from a super-cool angular glass which has since gone on to become an iconic piece of film memorabilia in itself. The new bottle is an modern twist on the original film prop design, but it still retains its sci-fi lines.

“Like many fans, I remember the Johnnie Walker bottle from the first film, so it was a unique privilege to collaborate with Johnnie Walker on designing a totally original, custom bottle for the new movie,” Denis Villeneuve says in the press blurb.

“It was also a once-in-a-lifetime experience to help create the limited-edition Director’s Cut blend, which perfectly captures the complex and mysterious world of Blade Runner 2049.”

‘Blade Runner 2049’ starring Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, and Jared Leto arrives in cinemas on 5 October.

Please remember to drink responsibly.





