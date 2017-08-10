Blade Runner 2049 gets an R-rating

It’s official – ‘Blade Runner 2049’ is R-rated.

Not exactly a huge surprise, but it looks as though Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Blade Runner 2049’ isn’t exactly going to be child-friendly… and it’s been rated R by the MPAA for “violence, some sexuality, nudity, and language.”

The good news?

The original ‘Blade Runner’ was also R-rated… so this should help convince fans of the original that the upcoming sequel hasn’t gone soft. And we can expect plenty of gritty, sci-fi violence between blade runners and replicants.

– Death Wish Remake Coming November 2017

– Unbreakable And Split Are Getting A Sequel

– Die Hard Writer Clears Up Intriguing Plot Hole

Note: ‘Blade Runner 2049’ is currently unrated by the BBFC here in the UK.

But it’s refreshing news, nonetheless.

After all, most blockbusters these days are made with the largest possible audience in mind… and that tends to be why the likes of Marvel and DC movies aim for that golden 12a rating. But with ‘Blade Runner 2049’, it feels as though Denis Villeneuve was given free rein to make the film he wanted to make. And by all accounts, it’s falling in line with the gritty, dystopian vision of the original movie.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.”

‘Blade Runner 2049’ stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista, Rbin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, and Edward James Olmos.

Denis Villeneuve directed the movie based on a script by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green.

‘Blade Runner 2049’ heads to cinemas on 6 October 2017.

– 25 Things You Don’t Know About Die Hard

– Elisabeth Shue Joins Death Wish Remake

– Keanu Returns In John Wick Chapter 2 Trailer