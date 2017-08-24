Blade Runner 2049 gets a gawdy new poster

‘Blade Runner’ has never looked so good…

Except in this new poster for ‘Blade Runner 2049’.

A new, neon-hued poster for ‘Blade Runner 2049’ has appeared online… and while it certainly tries to capture the look and feel of its post-apocalyptic, cyberpunk setting, it doesn’t quite hit the mark.

The new one-sheet gathers all of ‘Blade Runner 2049’s main characters in one place for the first time – Ryan Gosling as Officer K, Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, Ana de Armas as Joi, and Jared Leto as the film’s mysterious villain.

But the poster’s vibrant colours and weirdly-photoshopped visuals leave a lot to be desired.

And if you ask me, it sucks out all the tension we’ve seen in the trailers so far.

That said, there have been plenty of other excellent posters so far, and two incredibly atmospheric trailers… so it’s not all bad. I just wish this new poster tried to capture some of that stylish tone.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.”

‘Blade Runner 2049’ stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Robin Wright, Jared Leto, Edward James Olmos, and Dave Bautista.

Dennis Villeneuve will direct the movie, based on a script by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green.

‘Blade Runner 2049’ heads to cinemas on 6 October 2017.

