'Blade Runner 2049' First Teaser Introduces Ryan Gosling to Harrison Ford: "I Had Your Job Once"

It’s been 35 years since Harrison Ford went hunting for AWOL androids in Ridley Scott’s seminal sci-fi masterpiece Blade Runner (based on Philip K. Dick’s novel “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?”). However, next fall, he’ll be called back into futuristic duty by Ryan Gosling and Arrival director Denis Villeneuve in Blade Runner 2049 — which has just debuted its first teaser trailer (watch it above).

The new clip offers some tantalizing glimpses of the mesmerizing color-coded, fog-enshrouded style that Villeneuve will bring to this follow-up, which looks like it will follow closely in its illustrious predecessor’s footsteps. While almost no plot details are provided by this initial promo, it does offer a glimpse of 2049 L.A. as a metropolis still soaked in rain, mist, and digital advertising, while also presenting some mysterious shots of Gosling’s blade runner (a cop tasked with hunting down rogue robots) traversing a yellow-hued wasteland to a crumbling statue head in the desert, and then to a building where, inside, he’s greeted by Ford’s long-missing Rick Deckard.

Other than suggesting that Gosling’s character will somehow call Ford’s Deckard out of retirement for another case — and that, as Gosling says about Deckard’s past career as a blade runner, “Things were simpler then” — this trailer teases more than it reveals. As such, it’s an ideal first look at the film. Co-starring Robin Wright, Dave Bautista, Ana de Armas, Lennie James, Barkhad Abdi, and Jared Leto, Blade Runner 2049 arrives in theaters on Oct. 6, 2017.

