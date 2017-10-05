Blade Runner 2049 director interested in Bond 25

Daniel Craig wants Denis Villeneuve to make ‘Bond 25’.

And it looks as though he’s interested.

During an interview with Time Out, the ‘Blade Runner 2049’ director hinted that he may have been approached about the upcoming ‘Bond’ movie after all… and he’d love to do it.

“I cannot talk about that,” he revealed. “But let’s say that for me to do a Bond movie would be a deep, deep pleasure.”

Of course, Villeneuve has been tipped for the upcoming ‘Bond’ sequel after Daniel Craig revealed that the ‘Blade Runner 2049’ director is at the top of his wish list.

And fans have since speculated that there’s a good reason for that.

After all, Villeneuve has already expressed interest in the upcoming movie.

“I was raised with James Bond,” he said. “I love James Bond movies. I would love to do a James Bond movie one day. Action is very cinematic. I’m not someone that loves dialogue – I am someone that loves movement. Action, if it’s well done, can be very poetic and meaningful.”

Following ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Villeneuve is going to see plenty of projects touted in his direction… but with a clear love of Bond, perhaps he’ll end up directing ‘Bond 25’ after all.

And with Bond cinematographer Roger Deakins working extensively with the critically-acclaimed director, there’s more than one reason why he might be interested in the movie.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

