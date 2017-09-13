Blade Runner 2049: Denis Villeneuve talks Johnnie Walker whisky collaboration

Johnnie Walker has today announced the release of limited edition blend Johnnie Walker Black Label The Director’s Cut – created with visionary Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve and Johnnie Walker Master Blender Jim Beveridge. The new whisky comes thirty-five years after Johnnie Walker Black Label appeared in the original Blade Runner film as an iconic prop of the future.

There are just 2,000 bottles available in the UK and are available for pre-order on Amazon, before national release on 25th September.