Blade Runner 2049 cancels its premiere following Las Vegas shooting

Warner Bros has cancelled the premiere of ‘Blade Runner 2049’, following the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The event was set to take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood tomorrow night.

“In light of the tragic events of last night, Warner Bros. Pictures, Sony Pictures, and Alcon Entertainment are canceling the red carpet for tomorrow’s screening of Blade Runner 2049,” the studio said in a statement.

“We join the rest of the country in sending heartfelt thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this tragedy.”

The news came soon after the decision by Open Road Film to scrap the planned premiere of the movie ‘Marshall’ at the TCL Chinese Theater.

“On this day of national mourning, we have decided to cancel tonight’s scheduled red carpet premiere of ‘Marshall,’” said a spokesperson for Open Road.

“Instead, tonight’s event will be a private screening of the film for the cast, filmmakers, and invited guests. Our thoughts are with the the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas, their families, and all of those affected.”

At least 59 people have died and more than 500 injured after a lone gunman opened fire on a country music festival near the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

