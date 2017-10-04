Blade Runner 2049's Ana de Armas interview: 'Moving to Hollywood was a good exercise for my ego'

Chances are you’ve seen Ana de Armas around. While not a household name across the UK, the Cuban actor’s picture has been on billboards around the country promoting the upcoming Blade Runner 2049.

Starring alongside Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, and Jared Leto, the sci-fi blockbuster will no doubt shoot Armas into the spotlight where — thanks to a great performance — she’ll likely remain.

Two weeks before Denis Villeneuve’s astounding sequel reached cinemas, The Independent sat down with the actor to discuss Blade Runner, moving to Hollywood, and dealing with new found fame. Read the full Q&A below.

Note: Journalists were only offered 20 minutes of footage before the interview to prevent discussion about plot spoilers.

The footage we saw looks great. Have you seen a final cut?

Yes. I think it’s a very special movie, very emotional. When I saw it, it took 20 minutes with a box of kleenex to process everything. It’s an almost three-hour poem.

Everyone’s being so secretive, it’s quite surreal. I’m not sure what we can actually talk about!

It’s very hard for us too. This experience has been so intense and, in my case, there’s been so much to learn. The process of building this character has been so exciting. I wish I could talk about it because we’re not really giving justice to the film.

On set were you burning scripts after every take?

We never even had scripts. It was always on computers.

This is probably the biggest project you’ve been part of. Was that intimidating or exciting?

Both. It was intimidating and exciting at the same time. When I auditioned, I didn’t know about the script, story, or character. There was no information about anything. I just knew I wanted to be part of this and I’ve always wanted to work with Denis [Villeneuve], Ryan [Gosling], Jared [Leto], and Harrison [Ford]. Of course, it was also intimidating because you have five months ahead that requires discipline, focus, and can be emotionally exhausting. You want to deliver what you’re expected to and at the same level as everyone else. It took time to get used to but was really inspiring.

It sounds like quite a male-dominated set.

I don’t think so as there were quite a lot of women in the film. They’re all strong characters. If you see any of Denis’ movies, you know he has strong female characters. That’s more important in his movies, very strong women. While Ryan and Harrison are a very big part, there are women who also have large roles. They’re the little stones between the big ones, the links between the big events. We present different women and different aspects of women.

