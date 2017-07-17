Black Panther watches over Wakanda in stunning new poster

It looks as though ‘Black Panther’ means business…

At least, when it comes to watching over his country.

A new poster for Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ has appeared online, thanks to concept artist Ryan Meinerding… and it gives us a rather cool glimpse of T’Challa surveying his kingdom. But it looks as though you won’t be able to get your hands on this one, as it was a D23 exclusive.

Still, it’s pretty cool, right?

The artists revealed this stunning piece via his Twitter account earlier today… and if you didn’t manage to pick one up at D23, you could be in with a chance of snagging a copy – as long as you follow Ryan Meinerding and retweet the rather cool image.

I loved painting this #blackpanther poster for #d23expo Couldn't make it to the con? Follow me and retweet for a chance to win this poster! pic.twitter.com/FhvBoINqAg — Ryan Meinerding (@MeinerdingArt) July 16, 2017





As you can see, it shows Black Panther suited up and looking awesome, alongside Dora Milaje’s fiercest warriors, Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Okoye (Danai Gurira). Clearly, they’re ready to fight for their king and country… and they’ll have to if Ulysses Klaue has his way.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“After the events of Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War, King T’Challa returns home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country’s new leader.”

“However, T’Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne from factions within his own country. When two foes conspire to destroy Wakanda, the hero known as Black Panther must team up with C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross and members of the Dora Milaje, Wakandan special forces, to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war.”

‘Black Panther’ stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, and Forest Whitaker.

Ryan Coogler directed the film based on a script he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole.

‘Black Panther’ heads to cinemas on 16 February 2018.

