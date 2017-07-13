Black Panther explains who will be the film’s real villain

It looks as though ‘Black Panther’ has plenty of foes…

But there’s only room for one real villain.

During an interview with EW, ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman discusses who the real villain of the film will be… and despite plenty of speculation, it’s not Erik Killmonger.

“Klaue is the real villain,” he confirmed when asked about Michael B. Jordan’s role as Erik Killmonger. “I can say that I identify with Killmonger’s character. It’s going to be a fun character. He definitely has a different point of view. They are polar opposites. A superhero movie is only as great as its villains. I think they both provide a piece of that.”

– Spider-Man Returns For Avengers 4

– Avengers Star Powers Boothe Dies At 68

– Avengers 4 Is NOT Called Infinity Gauntlet

Of course, Ulysses Klaue is a classic comic book villain.

And he’s already appeared in the MCU after The Avengers confronted him during the events of ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’. Now though, it looks as though he’s heading back to Wakanda.

“You have Wakanda, which is an isolationist society, Klaue has entered that space and knows more about it than anybody else. Because of that, he is a threat. Not to mention that he’s accessed this gift that could also be a curse to the rest of the world.”

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther – Credit: EW/Marvel More

He’s talking, of course, about Vibranium.

The fictional material was once used to create Captain America’s shield… as well as Black Panther’s claws. But Ulysses Klaue (otherwise known as Klaw) has other applications in mind.

“A lot of times when we talk about Vibranium we talk about it as if it’s, like, nuclear,” he explained. “It’s not a nuclear weapon but with the flexibly and versatility of it, it can do a lot of things. The fact that he has accessed that and has the mind to use it for evil is the key thing. Most people don’t know what it is and what can be done with it.”

Ulysses Klaue confronts Black Panther pal Everett Ross – Credit: EW/Marvel More

What will he do with Vibranium?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

But Boseman goes on to like Klaue to a rogue terrorist… and it sounds as though he’s going to unleash hell on Marvel’s latest hero.

“He is the Osama bin Laden of the movie,” he explained. “He’s out there, and you have to go find him because he’s coming back at some point in time.”

‘Black Panther’ stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, and Forest Whitaker.

Ryan Coogler directed the film based on a script he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole.

‘Black Panther’ heads to cinemas on 16 February 2018.

– Chris Evans Not Done With Captain America

– Avengers: Infinity War Starts Filming

– Spider-Man Confirmed For Infinity War