Billy Crudup departs from DC's The Flash

After getting off to an uncharacteristically slow start, Warner Bros/DC’s ‘The Flash’ seems to be gaining some momentum at last. Earlier today, news broke that the studio has some seriously big name directors in line for the film in Robert Zemeckis and Matthew Vaughn.

A subsequent report from Entertainment Weekly has revealed that ex-‘Spider-Man’ directors Sam Raimi and Marc Webb were also approached for the job, but passed – and this same report has also revealed that one actor expected to appear in the movie is no longer on board.

Billy Crudup, currently in cinemas in ‘Alien: Covenant,’ had been lined up to appear in ‘The Flash’ as Henry Allen, father of Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen – but EW tell us this is no longer happening, and Crudup will not appear in the film.

No reasons are given for this change, but it does raise some questions as Crudup is already confirmed to debut the role in the upcoming ‘Justice League’ (a reunion with his ‘Watchmen’ director Zack Snyder); he’s even briefly seen in the trailer, as you can see from the still above.

So if Crudup is not back in ‘The Flash,’ has the character of Henry Allen been written out, recast, killed off? Could this even suggest he might not have made the final cut of ‘Justice League?’

Ezra Miller as the Flash, with Ben Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in ‘Justice League’ (credit: Warner Bros) More

Either way, this is the latest in an increasing line of personnel changes on ‘The Flash.’ The film has thus far been through two directors, Seth Grahame-Smith and Rick Famuyiwa, both of whom left the project citing creative differences with the studio.

However, Ezra Miller (who very briefly appeared in the role in ‘Batman V Superman’ and ‘Suicide Squad’) will take the title role, alongside fellow Justice League member Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West.

‘The Flash’ is provisionally scheduled for a 2020 release, but we’ll get to see Miller properly play the role for the first time in ‘Justice League,’ opening in UK cinemas on 17 November.

Read More:

Stanley Tucci as Merlin in Transformers 5?

Man sues date for texting during Guardians Vol 2

Revenge of the Sith’s awesome original ending



