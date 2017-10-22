Billie Lourd pays tribute to mother Carrie Fisher on her birthday

Carrie Fisher would have turned 61 on October 21.

Billie Lourd honoured her late mother Carrie Fisher by getting a special tattoo on her birthday.

The actress, 25, had a moon and stars etched onto her ankle to mark what would have been Fisher’s 61st birthday on October 21.

The inking closely resembles one the Star Wars actress had on her own ankle.

Lourd unveiled her new tattoo on Instagram.

Another picture in the Instagram gallery showed the similar tattoo on Fisher’s leg.

Tattoo artist Dr Woo posted an image of Lourd’s tattoo on the site and said: “For @praisethelourd. Tribute for her mom today, on her birthday.”

Lourd also shared a sweet throwback shot of herself as a child with her mother, with the pair in matching nightdresses.

“Happy Birthday Momby,” she captioned the picture.

Fisher died aged 60 in December 2016.