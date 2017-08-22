Bill Nighy had no idea he was in Pirates of the Caribbean 5

Have you ever been in a blockbuster movie without realising?

No, me neither.

But that’s exactly what happened to Bill Nighy with ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’.

During an interview with Empire Magazine, the 67-year-old British actor revealed that his cameo in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ was a complete surprise… and he had no idea he was even in the movie.

“I didn’t know anything about it until about a week ago,” he revealed… and the first he heard about it was from a taxi driver.

“The cab driver said, ‘Are you doing the next one?’” he explained. “I said, ‘No. I didn’t know there was a next one.’ He said, ‘Well, you were in the last one’. I said, ‘No I wasn’t’. He said, ‘Yes, you were’. So that’s all I know. You probably know more than I do.”

Of course, Bill Nighy plays the villainous Davy Jones in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ sequels, ‘Dead Man’s Chest’ and ‘At World’s End’.

But after his character was thought to have perished during the ending of the third movie, it came as a bit of a surprise when he appeared during a post-credits scene in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’.

And it seems it was an even bigger surprise to the man himself.

Obviously, the character of Davy Jones was rendered without Bill Nighy’s involvement… and being an entirely CGI character with no dialogue in this particular scene, it was likely easily accomplished.

But will he be back as Davy Jones?

“I’d love to be in [another Pirates movie],” he said. “I’d be there like a shot. But I have not been approached.”

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ stars Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem, Orlando Bloom, Brenton Thwaites, and Kaya Scodelario.

Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg directed the movie.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ opened in cinemas on 26 May 2017.

