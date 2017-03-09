Bill Murray Sings a Joyful Song in Animated Video for Paul Shaffer's 'Happy Street'

Whether he’s being serenaded by strangers, opening up new Caddyshack-themed restaurants, dueting with co-stars, or tending bar at his son’s watering hole, Bill Murray is living the dream. So it’s only fitting that, for his latest venture, he’s crooning about the joys of appreciating the good life.

Related: Bill Murray Accepts Mark Twain Prize for American Humor After Gentle Roast

Murray joins former The Late Show with David Letterman bandleader Paul Shaffer on “Happy Street,” from the upcoming album, Paul Shaffer and the World’s Most Dangerous Band, which now has an official music video (watch it above; via Indiewire). The catchy, upbeat ditty features Murray’s lead vocals, delivered in his trademark laid-back style — it’s easy to imagine the actor performing it in a lounge, à la his Netflix special A Very Murray Christmas.

The animated promo clip, which puts Murray and Shaffer out front of a joyous parade through the city, is a fittingly upbeat affair from Jay Marks. Watch carefully for a few well-placed shout-outs to Murray’s former big-screen roles (Scrooged, Stripes, and The Life Aquatic in particular), as well as a very subtle tribute to Letterman, Shaffer’s longtime TV partner.

Related: Bill Murray Wanted Mel Gibson’s Role in ‘The Year of Living Dangerously’ and More From His Reddit AMA

“Happy Street” is a feel-good ode to feeling good, and should put fans of Murray — who, at this point in his legendary career, can seemingly do no wrong — in a suitably cheerful frame of mind.

Bill Murray as Baloo in ‘The Jungle Book’: Watch a clip: