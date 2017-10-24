The biggest paydays of the Marvel stars

Those Marvel movies make a few quid for Disney. So far it’s in the region of $12.6 billion. And while most of that has gone into Robert Downey Jr’s wallet, the other Avengers haven’t done too badly out of it either.

Robert Downey Jr – $75 million for Iron Man 3

Clearly Robert Downey Jr has the agents all of Hollywood want. His comeback from those ‘troubled’ times in the 90s crested with ‘Iron Man’ in 2008, and that was pounced on, with the actor scoring a ming-boggling $75 million for ‘Iron Man 3’, after his slice of the profits. It’s said he gets as much as $40 million per Marvel movie. And that reputedly includes the smaller, non-lead roles in the likes of ‘Captain America: Civil War’.

Scarlett Johansson – $20 million for Avengers: Age of Ultron

Scar-Jo really put the screws on Marvel for ‘Ultron’, earning a blistering $20 million payday for her recurring role as Avengers linchpin Natasha Romanoff, aka the Black Widow. The production also had to spend a fair few quid concealing the fact that she was pregnant at the time of filming, using body doubles, close-ups and visual effects.

Chris Evans – $6.9 million for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

According to reports, Chris Evans will be rolling in it (though not quite to RDJ or Scar-Jo standards, perhaps) once ‘Infinity War’ hits screens, with a haul of $6.9 million. It’s rather better than the $300,000 he was said to have made for the first solo ‘Captain America’ movie.

Jeremy Renner – $6.1 million for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Jeremy ‘Hawkeye’ Renner has also upped his wages since making wages in the hundreds of thousands for the first ‘Avengers’ movie. Now he’s set for $6.1 million payday for ‘Infinity War’, due out in the spring next year.

Chris Hemsworth – $5 million for ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’

He made a trifling (by movie standards) $200,000 for the first ‘Thor’ movie. Thanks to some solid negotiating skills, that had been rather inflated to $5 million by the time ‘Age of Ultron’ came around, and he will doubtless be on to a winner once the profits from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ start tumbling in – it’s being forecast a $100 million opening.

