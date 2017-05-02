'The Big Sick' Trailer: Kumail Nanjiani in First Trailer for Sundance Hit

Kumail Nanjiani has been cracking up audiences for three-plus years as one of the absurd computer-programming clowns on HBO’s Silicon Valley. But later this summer, he’ll have the starring role in one of the year’s most eagerly anticipated romantic comedies,The Big Sick. Having premiered to raves at this past January’s Sundance Film Festival, the film seems primed to be one of the season’s breakout hits, and its first trailer just debuted. Watch it above.

In Michael Showalter’s feature, Nanjiani and wife Emily V. Gordon (the pair co-wrote the screenplay) tell a fictionalized version of their own courtship. Nanjiani plays a struggling Pakistani comedian/Uber driver also named Kumail who falls into a relationship with a white woman named Emily (Zoe Kazan). Their culture-clash romance is the first stage of The Big Sick, although before long, the story is delving into graver territory, as Emily has a serious medical emergency.

As evidenced by its maiden trailer above, The Big Sick will operate on the fine line between comedy and melodrama. Variety has already said, “It’s a no-brainer to connect with art-house crowds who like their comedies smart and funny, but this one deserves a shot at the multiplex, too,” so audiences could find much to love about the film — co-starring Ray Romano and Holly Hunter as Emily’s parents — when it arrives in theaters on July 14. You can watch its first trailer above.

