The Big Sick's Zoe Kazan on new Broadway play, Islamophobia and co-writing first film with husband Paul Dano

“This year has been very busy,” announces Zoe Kazan, perched on a sofa in London’s Soho Hotel. “I’ve been wearing a lot of different hats.” It’s no exaggeration by the 34 year-old actress, playwright and screenwriter. Best known for the 2012 romantic comedy Ruby Sparks, which she wrote and starred in with her off-screen partner Paul Dano, these past months she’s been working on a play, After The Blast, that’s unveiled off-Broadway this autumn.

She’s also co-adapted Richard Ford’s book Wildlife with Dano, which marks his directorial debut. And then there’s The Big Sick – a comedy that, in the US, is becoming the sleeper hit of the summer. Co-written by Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani and his real-life wife Emily Gordon, the film is inspired by their relationship. Nanjiani plays Kumail, an aspiring comedian in Chicago; Kazan plays Emily, a graduate student.

The film deals with the early months of their time together, when the Pakistani-born Kumail – unbeknownst to Emily – keeps their coupling a secret from his strict Muslim parents. Then she contracts a life-threatening illness (she was later diagnosed with Still’s disease) and is put into a medically-induced coma for eight days. If it sounds like the stuff of daytime soap, it also is hardly befitting of a comedy. But The Big Sick is both touching and funny.

The prospect of playing “girlfriend in a coma”, to borrow from The Smiths song, may not sound appealing, but Kazan was struck by the honesty of Gordon and Nanjiani’s writing. “They were very brave to write something so personal about such a difficult time in their life,” she says. “I would imagine, if I was going to write something autobiographical, it would be very hard for me if people wanted to change things.”

Zoe Kazan as Emily and Nanjiani Kumail as himself in the romantic comedy 'The Big Sick' More

Kazan, a petite 5ft 3 and blessed with captivating blue eyes, was a little disappointed when she met Gordon for the first time. “I felt kind of let down because we were so similar already,” she says. “She showed up wearing a shirt that I owned! She just seemed like somebody I already I knew. And one of the reasons it’s fun to transform yourself is that you’re stepping away: you change your body and the way you change your body impacts the way that you feel and it produces a different kind of self.”

Still in a summer where puerile (and expensively assembled) comedies like Snatched and The House have disappointed, The Big Sick has found an audience. Partly because it deals honestly with the immigrant experience in America – anti-Muslim sentiment that’s increased since Donald Trump entered the White House. Has the film inadvertently become more resonant than when they shot it? The question causes Kazan to pause, as she thinks.

Writers Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani on the set of 'The Big Sick' which was inspired by their romantic relationship More

