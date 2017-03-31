Disney Wants Beyoncé to Voice Nala in 'Lion King' Remake

By Justin Kroll, Variety

Disney’s Lion King live-action reboot is getting in formation.

Sources tell Variety that Beyoncé is director Jon Favreau’s top choice to voice Nala in the upcoming remake.

Insiders stress that the Grammy winner has not made a decision regarding the film yet, as the star is pregnant with twins. But since it’s a voice-acting role, sources say the studio and director will do whatever it takes to accommodate her schedule. The songstress announced her pregnancy in early February and dropped out as a Coachella headliner by month’s end. Lady Gaga will replace the “Single Ladies” singer at the desert music and arts festival next month.

Donald Glover is on board to voice Simba and James Earl Jones is reprising his role as Simba’s father, Mufasa.

Favreau is directing with Jeff Nathanson writing. The film is being fast-tracked, even as Favreau begins development on his sequel to the recent hit The Jungle Book.

Lion King was originally released in 1994 and is one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time, ultimately hauling $968.5 million worldwide.

The studio’s emphasis on live-action adaptations follows the successes of Alice in Wonderland (2010), Maleficent (2014), Cinderella (2015), and, most recently, Beauty and the Beast.

This would mark Beyoncé’s first film role since lending her voice to the Fox animated film Epic. Her other major movie credits include the 2009 thriller Obsessed, 2006 movie musical Dreamgirls, and 2002 Mike Myers comedy Austin Powers in Goldmember.

More: Watch Beyoncé’s Stunning Performance at the Grammys