Better Watch Out: Universal's festive horror gets a bloody new poster (exclusive)

There’s a new festive horror on the way to sink your Claus into. (Universal)

Ho ho ho! It may only have just turned September, but we’ve got an early Christmas present for you.

And no, it’s NEVER too early to start talking about Christmas.

We’ve got an exclusive new poster for Universal’s upcoming twisted Christmas chiller ‘Better Watch Out’, which has been described by one film critic as “‘Home Alone’ meets Michael Haneke’s ‘Funny Games'”, and if that doesn’t get you excited for Christmas, we don’t know what will.

Coming to cinemas on 8 December, ‘Better Watch Out’ is a dark home invasion horror comedy starring Olivia DeJonge and Ed Oxenbould (‘The Visit’), and ‘Pan’ star Levi Miller.

Check out the exclusive new poster below.

‘Better Watch Out’ arrives in cinemas 8 December. (Universal) More

The tagline even pays homage to the Macaulay Culkin/John Hughes classic (which is only a stone’s throw from being a straight-up horror anyway), and we are totally fine with that.

Here’s the official blurb from Universal: The sadistic horror comedy begins on a quiet suburban street during the holiday season, a babysitter must defend a twelve-year-old boy from strangers breaking into the house, only to discover that this is far from a normal home invasion.

Ed Oxenbould, Olivia DeJonge, Levi Miller in ‘Better Watch Out’ (Universal) More

Featuring a superb young cast including Olivia DeJonge and Ed Oxenbould (the stars of M.Night Shyamalan’s smash hit ‘The Visit’), and ‘Pan’s Levi Miller who is on sensational form; as well as ‘Family Guy’s Patrick Warburton, and ‘Candyman’s Virginia Madsen.

‘Better Watch Out’, the directorial debut by Chris Peckover, was warmly received by critics various film festivals this summer, and will be coming down your chimney (into your local cinema) on 8 December.

