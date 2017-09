This sadistic horror comedy begins on a quiet suburban street during the holiday season, a babysitter must defend a twelve-year-old boy from strangers breaking into the house, only to discover that this is far from a normal home invasion. Featuring a superb young cast including Olivia DeJonge and Ed Oxenbould, and Levi Miller who is on sensational form; as well as Patrick Warburton, Virginia Madsen and Dacre Montgomery. In cinemas 8 December.