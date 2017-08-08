Bet this fun compilation of movie dance scenes puts a spring in your step

Daily grind getting you down? You might benefit from John Travolta and Patrick Swayze doing some actual grinding. Take a necessary boogie break with the latest video from Eclectic Method, a.k.a. audio-visual artist Jonny Wilson, which features famous movie dance scenes set to a remix of the Jamiroquai line “Everybody wants to dance.”

While by no means an exhaustive history of film dancing — which would require some Gene Kelly, Bob Fosse, Step Up movies, and the Nicholas Brothers, for starters — the video makes plentiful use of crowd favorites like Grease, Dirty Dancing, Magic Mike, and Saturday Night Fever. In terms of the all-time greatest movie dancers, Travolta is prominently featured, as are Fred Astaire (specifically his scenes from the film Royal Wedding) and Michael Jackson (in clips mostly from his videos, but we’ll allow it). Other highlights include Jeff Bridges‘ dream sequence from The Big Lebowski, Oscar Isaac and Sonoya Mizuno’s creepy-sexy duet in Ex Machina, the bartop “Tequila” dance from Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, the parade sequence from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and Tom Cruise‘s end-credits jam from Tropic Thunder.

Watch the video above, and if it makes you want to slide down the hall in your socks, Risky Business–style, you have our blessing.

Watch ‘Gotta Dance’ from ‘Singin’ In the Rain’:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: