Live and Let Die (1973)

Moore’s 007 debut sports some of his coldest moments, notably when he post-coitally pulls a gun on Rosie Carver (Gloria Hendry). She entreats, “you wouldn’t, not after what we’ve just done,” to which Bond replies, “I certainly wouldn’t have killed you before.” Perhaps most celebrated, though, is his final line to Jane Seymour’s Solitaire: “there’s no sense going out half-cocked.” (Picture Credit: MGM-UA)

The best one-liners of Roger Moore's James Bond

Ben Bussey
UK Movies Writer

Today marks a special day of tribute to the late, great Roger Moore, with the one-night-only re-release of ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ and ‘For Your Eyes Only’ to cinemas. The beloved actor took the character of James Bond 007 to new heights throughout his thirteen-year, seven-film run in the role. A huge part of that was Moore’s more overtly comedic take on the material, with his frequently arched eyebrow, and his tremendous knack for one-liners.

Going movie by movie, here are our personal favourite Bond one-liners, as impeccably delivered by the sadly missed screen star.

