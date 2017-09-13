Which is the best-loved Roald Dahl movie?

It’s Roald Dahl day – what would have been the 101st birthday of the legendary author behind many of the best-loved children’s books of all time. Dahl’s anarchic and often surprisingly dark sense of humour has been hugely influential on generations of storytellers, a number of whom have tried their hand at bringing his stories to the big screen.

So, which is the best-loved big screen Roald Dahl adaptation of them all? We took stock of the audience ratings of the seven theatrically-released feature films based on his books: i.e. not including TV movies ‘Esio Trot,’ ‘Danny the Champion of the World,’ the animated version of ‘The BFG,’ or the recent straight to DVD movie ‘Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.’

Here’s how the rankings worked out (with a nod to each film’s Rotten Tomatoes scores included).

Think this list is scrumdiddlyumptious, or a load of old snozzcumbers? Feel free to let us know how you’d rank the films in the comments section below.

