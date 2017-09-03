Benicio del Toro’s Star Wars 8 name explained

Benicio del Toro is in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’.

And now we know what his character’s name really means.

Ever since Benicio del Toro was cast in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, fans have been busy speculating about his mysterious character. Would he be a Jedi? A Sith? Something else entirely?

Details have been scarce, but we now know he’s playing a hacker named ‘D.J.’.

And now we know what ‘D.J.’ really means.

During the recent Force Friday II announcements – where Disney, Lucasfilm and their associated vendors revealed the upcoming ‘Star Wars 8’ toy lines – a rather cool collection of Funko POP! Vinyls were revealed.

Now, the folks at Making Star Wars have got their hands on D.J’s figure.

And a tag which appears on his hat tells us exactly what DJ stands for.

“If you check out D.J.’s hat, it has some Aurebesh writing on the tag attached to the front of it. Is the tag the answer to the name?”

Of course, Aurabesh is a fictional written language which appears throughout the Star Wars universe… and if you translate the tag, it reads: ‘Don’t Join’.

But don’t join what?

There’s already been plenty of speculation about which side of the conflict D.J. will fit into… but is he calling for folks to not join the First Order, or not join The Resistance? Considering his shadowy way of life, it could be that we’re encountering a true neutral in the conflict of good versus evil.

And that makes us even more interested in the character.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher alongside Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Laura Dern and Andy Serkis.

Rian Johnson both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ heads to cinemas on 14 December 2017.

