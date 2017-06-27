Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr assemble on-set for 'Avengers: Infinity War'

The cataclysmic battle to end all battles for the Avengers has commenced in Atlanta.

And here we have Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr – Sherlock squared, if you will – snapped together on set.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ is now filming in the city, under the direction of brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, and there’s likely to be some bristling between Cumberbatch’s arrogant and superior Doctor Strange and Downey Jr’s, erm, arrogant and superior Tony Stark, as they join forces for the first time.

And joining them on set is Brit actor Benedict Wong – Strange’s drill master from ‘Doctor Strange’ – and Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner.

There’s also not a little rubble going on, so clearly there’s been a dust up of some kind.

The movie, which will be the first of the ‘Infinity War’ double header, brings together the largest collection of superheroes so far for a Marvel movie.

Battling Josh Brolin’s Thanos alongside Strange, Stark, Banner and Wong will be Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord and his fellow Guardians of the Galaxy, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, Anthony Mackie’s Falcon, Elisabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier, Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, Paul Bettany’s Vision, and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, among many others.

But they might not all get out alive.

Marvel Cinematic Universe boss Kevin Feige, when asked whether these final two ‘Avengers’ movies could spell the ‘final chapter’ for some, he said simply ‘Yes’.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ is due out on May 4, 2018, with the sequel following in May, 2019.

