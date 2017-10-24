Ben Mendelsohn eyed for villain role in 'Captain Marvel'

Captain Marvel directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are in talks with their Mississippi Grind star Ben Mendelsohn for the superhero film’s villain.

Mendelsohn would play the film’s main antagonist, which would likely be the leader of the Skrulls. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige teased earlier this year that the creatures would be featured in the film.

Brie Larson is set to star in title role with Kevin Feige producing. Marvel had no comment on the casting.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet wrote the most recent script with Inside Out scribe Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman penning previous drafts, which follows Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident. The resulting alteration imbues her with the superpowers of strength, energy projection, and flight.

At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Feige announced that the superhero film will be set in the ’90s, before the Avengers ever thought of assembling, and Samuel L. Jackson is expected to reprise his role as Nick Fury.

The pic is expected to bow on March 8, 2019.

Fleck and Boden had Mendelsohn in mind when they first started plotting the story and once the two sides were able to meet, Mendelsohn quickly agreed to pursue the role.

Mendelsohn has been slowly becoming a go-to villain in Hollywood following his role in Rogue One and the upcoming Robin Hood: Origins, where he portrays the Sheriff of Nottingham. Mendelsohn has also shined on TV, winning an Emmy for playing the black sheep of the family on Netflix’s Bloodline.

Mendelsohn can be seen next in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One. Reeves is repped by WME and Mendelsohn is repped by CAA and United Management.

Related stories:

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!