Ben Affleck says sorry for 'inappropriate behaviour' towards Hilarie Burton

Ben Affleck has said that he’s sorry for behaving ‘inappropriately’ with actress Hilarie Burton, following the re-emergence of a video from 2003.

It showed a young Affleck being interviewed on the MTV show ‘Total Request Live’, during which he’s accused of groping Burton, who was a host on the show.

In light of the accusations against Harvey Weinstein, to whom Affleck was a protege at the start of his career, the video has been variously posted online.

Burton then engaged with fans discussing the matter on Twitter saying that while many had forgotten about the incident, she never had.

I didn't forget. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2017





Affleck has now posted an apology to Burton.

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017





But it turns out it’s not the only troubling video of the ‘Batman’ star appearing with a female interviewer online.

Another emerged yesterday of Affleck on screen with Canadian TV host Anne-Marie Losique in an interview from 2004.

Affleck sits Losique on his lap and fondles her throughout the clip, as well as asking her to expose her breasts and making sexual suggestions.

The interview makes for uncomfortable viewing, but Losique has said that it’s been taken out of context and that it was all an act.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: “I can’t say I am thrilled to have that interview mixed in with the other stories because I don’t think that is at all the same thing.

“This was for the camera. You have to understand that we have done dozens and dozens of interviews like that. It was for a show I was producing, so I was not at all a victim.

(Credit: YouTube) More

“When the cameras rolled, we would start to do that game. As soon as it stopped rolling, there was none of that. He never touched me in any improper way. He was very respectful, I must say.”

Losique also said that she once had a near incident with Weinstein herself.

“Yes, I met him quite a few times,” she added. “I knew he was a player. He did invite me once at the Toronto Film Festival to go up to his suite for an interview.

“Of course I did not go. And it stopped there. He said, ‘I would be more comfortable in my suite.’ I said, ‘Umm, no.’ I am not saying something would have happened, but I made sure nothing happened.”

Affleck has denounced the behaviour of Weinstein, who gave him and Matt Damon their big break by producing the movie ‘Good Will Hunting’.

“I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades,” he said.

In addition, Affleck has now also been accused of groping a make-up artist at a Golden Globes party in 2014.

Annemarie Tendler, who is married to the comedian John Mulaney, tweeted:

He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack. — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017





Affleck is yet to respond to the matter.

Read more

Hilarie Burton says Ben Affleck groped her on TRL

Matt Damon condemns Harvey Weinstein

The sexual politics of Blade Runner 2049



