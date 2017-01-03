Ben Affleck Hedges on Directing Batman Solo Movie

By Aaron Couch, The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck is stepping back into Batman‘s cape and cowl for November’s Justice League movie, but it’s possible he won’t be stepping behind the camera for the Dark Knight’s planned standalone film.

In an interview with The Guardian, Affleck offered an update on the project, tentatively titled The Batman, which he is slated to direct and star in.

“That’s the idea. But it’s not a set thing and there’s no script. If it doesn’t come together in a way I think is really great, I’m not going to do it,” Affleck told The Guardian.

No release date has been set for the film, which Affleck is writing and is also to star Joe Manganiello as the classic DC villain Deathstroke. Warner Bros. has been prioritizing the Batman solo film, and THR‘s Heat Vision reported last month that the Justice League sequel was pushed back to make room for Affleck’s Batman film.

Affleck has been open in recent press interviews that the script was very much a work in progress. During a Facebook Live chat with The New York Times‘ Chip McGrath, Affleck said the script he was writing was still being worked out, and that he did not want to rush the process and end up with a mediocre film.

