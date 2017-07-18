Ben Affleck Exits Netflix Thriller 'Triple Frontier'

Ben Affleck is parting ways with the Netflix thriller Triple Frontier — the latest obstacle for the troubled production — sources close to the project told Variety.

Affleck had been circling a starring role earlier this year after Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

The film was originally set up at Paramount. After struggling for months to reduce the growing budget for the pic, the studio decided not to move forward on the project. Once Hardy and Tatum left, the film moved to Netflix, with Affleck eyeing the film. The streaming giant will now look for a new cast.

The action thriller has faced obstacles dating all the way back to when Kathryn Bigelow was on board to direct from a script by Mark Boal. Bigelow left the movie years ago with J.C. Chandor coming on to replace her.

Charles Roven and Alex Gartner of Atlas Entertainment are producing. Boal, Bigelow, Stephen Jones, Neil Dodson, and Anna Gerb will also serve as executive producers.

Affleck stepped down as director of The Batman earlier this year to focus on starring as the Caped Crusader. He will remain a producer on the project.

He will be promoting his upcoming film Justice League, set to bow on Nov. 17, at Comic-Con this weekend.