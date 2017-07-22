Ben Affleck dismisses rumours: ‘I’m so excited to be Batman’

Ben Affleck has quashed rumours that he has been dumped as Batman, saying he is “excited” to play the Caped Crusader.

The 44-year-old made the announcement at Comic-Con San Diego on Saturday as he promoted DC superhero medley Justice League.

Reports had suggested he would be edged out of the franchise and a new actor would take over as Batman in the next film.

But after making a grand entrance walking through 6,500 fans at the convention centre, he said he would don the cape in The Batman by Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes director Matt Reeves.

“Let me be very clear: I am the luckiest guy in the world. Batman is the coolest f****** part,” he said.

“I’m so thrilled to do it.

“I would be an ape on the ground for Matt Reeves, let alone Batman.

“I’m really blown away. I’m so excited to be Batman.”

He also dismissed claims that he lacked enthusiasm for the part because he handed over the directing duties to Reeves.

Affleck has played the Caped Crusader in Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice.

His character will unite with Henry Cavill’s Superman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman among other heroes to fight a greater evil in Justice League.

Warner Bros showed a trailer of the film, which included a quip about Batman no longer having to fight wind-up penguins, referencing the Tim Burton film.

The trailer gave a release date of November.