Do belated horror sequels ever really work?

This coming Friday sees the release of ‘Jigsaw,’ the first entry in Lionsgate’s notorious ‘Saw’ franchise since 2010’s ‘Saw 3D,’ AKA ‘Saw: The Final Chapter’ (or not, as the case may be). While the gory series dominated the horror genre for much of the 2000s, it remains to be seen whether the audience is still there after a reasonably lengthy gap, particularly given how horror trends have developed in the years since.

This naturally raises the question of just how well other prominent horror franchises have fared in reviving themselves after a similar period of non-activity. Many have tried, but have any really succeeded?

An important distinction to make here is that we’re referring specifically to direct sequels, continuations of existing horror franchises, as opposed to outright remakes. Perhaps we can class such films as reboots, but this popular yet ultimately quite vague term tends to imply ripping up what went before and starting anew. This isn’t really the approach that ‘Jigsaw’ is taking, picking up years after the years of the original series and continuing the same essential chronology, as is more or less the case in the other sequels we’ll touch on here.

So, did any of these films really breathe new life into their long-dormant properties, or were they simply cases of dead horses being flogged one time too many?

Scream 4 (2011)

Picking up 11 years after the hugely influential 1990s slasher trilogy ended, ‘Scream 4’ reunited core trio Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette with director Wes Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson, and teamed them up with a new, younger ensemble including Emma Roberts and Hayden Panettiere.

Hopes had been high that the film might launch a second ‘Scream’ trilogy, but it proved only a middling success both critically and commercially. Sadly, it also proved to be Craven’s final film before his death in 2015.

‘Scream’ has subsequently been rebooted as a TV series.

Halloween H20 (1998)

We should admit straight away that we’re breaking our own rules a little by including this one. This seventh entry in the ‘Halloween’ series arrived only three years after previous instalment ‘Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers,’ but as by that point the franchise had descended into direct-to-video hell, this 20th anniversary entry was widely regarded the first ‘real’ Halloween movie in over a decade, not least because it brought back original leading lady Jamie Lee Curtis.

While this updating of the classic slasher for the ‘Scream’ generation inspired mixed feelings among fans of the 1978 original, it certainly succeeded in bringing ‘Halloween’ back to the forefront of the popular consciousness, where it has arguably remained: all subsequent entries in the series (though deeply flawed) have been high-profile theatrical releases.

The franchise’s profile is likely to only ascend further, as Curtis recently confirmed she’ll return once again for another ‘Halloween’ in 2018.

