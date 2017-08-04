What is Marvel's Inhumans? A beginner's guide to the new TV show

This September sees Marvel’s ‘Inhumans’ hit IMAX cinemas and TV channels so we went down to the Hawaiian set to get a crash course in all things ‘Inhumans’.

Background

‘Inhumans’ follows the trials and tribulations of a superhuman Royal Family with incredible powers ranging from a supersonic voice that can destroy planets, multi-dexterous hair and telepathy to acute hearing, expert analysis and a giant teleporting dog.

Part of the sprawling Marvel Universe, the Inhumans started life as homosapiens millions of years ago, but were transformed into their mutant namesake by the Kree (as featured in ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’) when the alien race decided to experiment on humans with a substance called Terrigen Mist through a process called terrigenesis. The Kree abandoned their experiments and left the Inhumans to fend for themselves against a fearful and volatile human military.

After fleeing to the moon for safety and building a home city called Attilan, the Inhumans are back on Earth for reasons unknown at the time of writing.

Black Bolt (Anson Mount)

Black Bolt (played by Anson Mount) is the enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans with a voice so powerful that even the slightest whisper can destroy a city. As a result, he never talks and uses his own variety of sign language that only close friends and family can understand.

“He is the leader who must be aware of the power and potential danger of his public voice”, Anson Mount told us. “I think he’s immediately charming in that way.

“Readers appreciate Black Bolt because they see him struggling with a deep sense of responsibility. A king’s identity – a responsible king – their identity is the state. And he certainly is that”.

He learned to keep his mouth shut by sitting inside a giant cement dome that allowed him to meditate and control his power. This room is definitely in the TV show because we saw it, went inside and posed for the photo you see below.

Medusa (Serinda Swan)

Queen of the Inhumans and Black Bolt’s wife, Medusa has the ability to use her hair as others would use their hands and fingers. In other words, she can use it to pick up and move objects, fight others when in battle and other various forms of multitasking.

Serinda Swann explains further telling us: “If I’m going to go pick this up [she grabs a bottle of water]. If I’m going to pick it up, I just look at it and my hair picks it up.”

We saw some pre-vis of the super-hair and it looks pretty silky and we cannot wait to see if come to life on the big and small screen.

Maximus (Iwan Rheon)

Maximus is Black Bolt’s brother and therefore also part of the Royal Family. He’s very much the yin to Black Bolt’s yang. In the comics, Maximus has the ability to control people’s minds, however, Rheon told us that this version of Maximus doesn’t have any superpowers as his terrigenesis made him a human. Historically, Maximus has always had his eyes on Black Bolt’s crown and has attempted multiple coups, but this seems a bit of a long-shot given he’s already at a super disadvantage.

