Beetlejuice 2 inches closer with new writer

‘Beetlejuice 2’ just got a new writer.

And that could mean we’re closer to seeing Michael Keaton return.

According to Deadline, the upcoming ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel – based on the 1988 Tim Burton movie – has just hired Mike Vukadinovich to rewrite its script.

“Mike Vukadinovich will rewrite Beetlejuice 2 at Warner Brothers, a project that has been long gestating as a re-pairing of Tim Burton and Michael Keaton,” they revealed. “No deals are anywhere near done with Burton or Keaton but Deadline hears that the two – who are currently working on Dumbo at Disney – have been excited at the thought of collaborating on a sequel.”

Of course, ‘Beetlejuice’ became a cult classic.

Starring Michael Keaton, ‘Beetlejuice’ tells the story of a deceased couple who haunt their old home… and the lengths they go to in order to drive the new, living homeowners out of their house.

Will Michael Keaton return for Beetlejuice 2?

It’s become an iconic movie. And it’s not surprising that Warner Bros. would want to resurrect the character of Beetlejuice… even if that new movie has taken a long time to get off the ground.

But who is Mike Vukadinovich?

And what will he bring to the ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel?

He’s currently only got one feature film under his belt – the recent sci-fi flick, ‘Rememory’ which tells the story of the widow of a professor, who stumbles upon one of his inventions – a device which allows the user to record and play a person’s memories.

He also wrote ‘Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride’ based on the popular Disneyland ride and has contributed to the upcoming Marvel Tv series, ‘Marvel’s Runaways’.

But will he be able to recapture the magic of ‘Beetlejuice’?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

