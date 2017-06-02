'Beauty and the Beast': Watch Emma Watson's Deleted Scene (Exclusive)

Turns out there was more to the tale as old as time than you saw in theaters. Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, a two-hour-plus spectacle stuffed with a dozen songs, hundreds of characters, and new scenes that fleshed out some plot holes from the animated original, left several bits on the cutting-room floor. Now, Yahoo Movies has your exclusive first look at one of those deleted scenes featuring Emma Watson‘s heroine (watch it above).

Director Bill Condon had conceived this scene to come early in the film, as Belle makes her way around her “provincial town” and interacts with its denizens. In a moment designed to show her kindness, Belle gives the beggar Agathe some bread and jam. Agathe, of course, is later revealed to be the disguised enchantress, and this scene is meant to contrast Belle’s generous spirit with that of the Prince, whose humiliation of Agathe led her to transform him into the Beast and curse his castle staff.

As Condon explains in his introduction, the deleted scenes “actually contain some of my favorite moments, but whether it was a question of running time or tonal shifts, they didn’t ultimately fit into the film.” The Belle-Agathe exchange is one of eight deleted scenes included on the Blu-ray and Digital HD versions of Beauty and the Beast. Other bonus content includes a featurette on the table read, which included fully produced song-and-dance numbers; breakdowns on how the key musical sequences were shot; and behind the scenes looks at Céline Dion, Ariana Grande, and John Legend as they recorded songs for the soundtrack.

Beauty and the Beast, the top-grossing film so far in 2017 with more than $1.23 billion in worldwide ticket sales, arrives on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on June 6.

