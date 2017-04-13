'Beauty and the Beast' Waltzing Past $1B at Global Box Office

Beauty and the Beast is joining the billion-dollar club at the worldwide box office.

Director Bill Condon‘s update of Disney‘s classic 1991 animated film likely will achieve the milestone by Thursday. (The entry of The Fate of the Furious in a handful of foreign markets on Wednesday is clouding the forecast.)

On Tuesday, Beauty, starring Emma Watson as Belle, grossed $9.7 million for a worldwide total of $993.2 million. The tentpole has earned $435.9 million domestically and $557.3 million overseas, led by China ($85.2 million) and the U.K. ($75.3 million).

Disney has plenty of reason to celebrate. Beauty and the Beast is the second of its live-action updates to cross $1 billion after Alice in Wonderland. Moreover, Disney will lay claim to 14 of the 29 movies to earn $1 billion or more.

The studio’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, released in December 2016, was the previous film to join the billion-dollar club, giving Disney four titles last year to accomplish that feat. The others were Captain America: Civil War, Finding Dory, and Zootopia.

Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Emma Thompson, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Ian McKellen star.

Does ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Have a ‘Dumb and Dumber’ Homage?:

Read More from THR: