'Beauty and the Beast': Mariachi Band Charms With 'Tale as Old as Time' Remake

A mariachi remake of the ballroom scene in Beauty and the Beast has charmed the masses, earning more than 7 million views on Facebook in less than 24 hours.

In the reimagining, a mariachi dancer appears at the top of a grand staircase in a yellow dress, just like Belle in the animated film (and live-action adaptation).

She is joined by her smiling partner — clad in ornate blue — and just like in the film, curtsies as he bows.

It’s “A Tale as Old as Time” — with a Mexican twist — as the familiar theme is brought to life by violins, trumpets, and guitars, and the dancer’s whirling steps. Their performance even ends with a lift better than the one in the film.

The video was posted by the Latino-oriented digital network Mitu.

The music was by Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar and the choreography was done by the Ballet Folklorico Co.

Coincidentally, Pixar released the first trailer of Coco on Wednesday, its newest animated feature with a Latino lead. The film is inspired by the Mexican Day of the Dead, aka Dios de los Muertos.

Coco opens in November, while the live-action Beauty and the Beast hits theaters this Friday.