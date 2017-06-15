Beauty and the Beast gets a hilarious Honest Trailer

It’s a tale as old as 1991…

‘Beauty and the Beast’ gets an Honest Trailer. And it’s hilariously brutal.

It’s not the first time Honest Trailers has taken on a Disney movie… nor is it the first time they’ve taken on ‘Beauty and the Beast’. Describing the animated classic as ‘a tale as old as Stockholm Syndrome’ it looks as though they’re now taking aim at the live-action remake.

And it’s every bit as funny as you wold expect.

Describing ‘Beauty and the Beast’ as a ‘glorified rehash’ it’s one of the most cutting Honest Trailers we’ve seen in a while…

But it’s not exactly undeserved.

Reboot-y and the Beast – Credit: Disney More

“Be Disney’s guest at this timeless tale of how it’s your inner beauty that matters… even though Belle is hot. The Beast is hot. The Dresser is hot. The librarian is hot. And even the wicked old crone turns out to be hot. Because while inner beauty is what really matters, your ugly ass is definitely a curse.”

Told you it was brutal.

“[Beauty and the Beast is] an empty spectacle which reminds us how good the original was, and shows us how creepy the original would be if it was real.”

Remember: It’s not about how you look – it’s what’s on the inside of your wallet that counts.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ stars Dan Stevens and Emma Watson alongside Ian McKellan, Ewan McGregor, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, and Emma Thompson.

Bill Condon directed the film based on a screenplay by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ opened in cinemas on 17 March 2017.

