Beauty and the Beast enters top 10 highest-grossing movies ever

The live-action remake of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ has become one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time.

It’s just landed at number 10 on the list, having made $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office, just tucked in behind ‘Frozen’s $1.28 billion haul, and knocking ‘Iron Man 3’ out of the top 10.

So far, it’s the highest-grossing movie of 2017, and while at $160 million it’s the most-expensive musical ever made, it appears it’s more than made back its outlay.

After just 10 days on release it broke the record for being the highest-grossing screen musical of all time, beating ‘Mamma Mia’s nine-year-old record.

It was also the biggest March release of all time, the highest-grossing remake, and the fifth biggest Disney film ever.

Starring Emma Watson as Belle and ‘Downton Abbey’ star Dan Stevens as her cursed princely love interest the Beast, it also found Luke Evans on the bill as the vain and dastardly Gaston, Kevin Kline as Belle’s father Maurice and Josh Gad as La Fou.

It also starred Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Sir Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson.

How long it will stay the highest-grossing movie of 2017 remains to be seen, however, with potential big-hitters like ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, ‘Despicable Me III’ and ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ on the way.

