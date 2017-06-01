Beauty and the Beast deleted scene reveals the grotesque fate of Monsieur Toilette

‘Beauty and the Beast’ is a tale as old as time…

But not everyone gets a happy ending.

Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is a well-known story – a handsome prince, cursed to live forever as a beast until true love’s kiss breaks the curse. And the palace servants are turned into nothing more than household items.

Sure, it probably sucks to be turned into a clock or a teapot.

But nobody gets a fate worse than Monsieur Toilette…

– Beauty And The Beast In Top 10 Highest Grossing Films

– Disney Considering Beauty And The Beast Spin-Offs

– Beauty And The Beast Gets A Record-Breaking Debut

Originally played by Stephen Merchant, the ill-fated Monsieur Toilette never actually appeared in ‘Beauty and the Beast’… and you can probably guess why he was cut in these particularly grotesque deleted scenes.

But now Entertainment Weekly has given a glimpse of what could have been.

Monsieur Toilette contemplating his life – Credit: Disney More

That’s right – the entire castle presumably… yeah.

No amount of brushing his teeth is ever going to make that go away.

Although Monsieur Toilette’s scenes were cut from the theatrical version of the film, it looks as though the Blu-ray release will unveil the poor soul to the world.

But is it something we really needed to see?

Le Fou encounters the horror of Monsieur Toilette – Credit: Disney More

I mean, come on… this is a children’s movie for crying out loud. Perhaps it’s for the best that scenes were eventually flushed.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ stars Dan Stevens and Emma Watson alongside Ian McKellan, Ewan McGregor, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, and Emma Thompson.Ryan

Bill Condon directed the film based on a screenplay by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ opened in cinemas on 17 March 2017.

– Beauty And The Beast Breaks Ticket Pre-Sales Record

– Beauty And The Beast Gets Disney’s First Gay Moment

– Beauty And The Beast: Emma Watson’s Opening Song