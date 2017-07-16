Beauty And The Beast’s Belle tops poll of most inspiring children’s movie quotes

A line from Disney’s Beauty And The Beast urging people to appreciate their good fortune has topped a poll of the most inspiring children’s movie quotes.

“It’s not until you lose everything that you truly appreciate everything,” uttered by the film’s heroine, Belle, took the crown ahead of quotes from some of cinema’s most popular characters, including Professor Dumbledore, Buzz Lightyear and Alice from Alice In Wonderland.

Lines from The Lion King, Frozen and The Wizard Of Oz also made the top 10 of the list in the poll of 2,000 British adults.

Belle received more than 28% of the votes, ahead of Merlin’s motivational quote from The Sword In The Stone which goes: “It’s up to you how far you’ll go. If you don’t try, you’ll never know.”

Dumbledore’s most famed line – “It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to your enemies, but a great deal more to stand up to your friends” – from Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone came in third.

Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear came in eighth for “To infinity and beyond”.

Peter Pan, Dorothy and Lilo And Stitch’s Stitch also made the top 20, which was compiled by film education charity Into Film, in partnership with the UK video industry, to launch the Must See Movies Before You Grow Up campaign.

The campaign will see 50 of Britain’s most beloved children’s films distributed by retailers this summer in a bid for youngsters to see them before turning 11.

Paul Reeve, chief executive of Into Film, said: “Movie quotes have become ingrained in our culture – some even become part of everyday vernacular.

“Films offer children a source of comfort, inspiration and creativity, and play an integral role in developing a child’s imagination and empathy.

“Along with the narrative of a film, personalities of beloved characters also teach important life lessons, and encourage children to believe in themselves.”