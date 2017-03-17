'Beauty and the Beast' Star Emma Watson Finds Herself Smitten With Kittens During an Interview

This weekend, Beauty and the Beast is set to become one of the biggest releases of the year. The stars of the lavish, live-action remake of Disney’s beloved 1991 animated hit have been making the promotional rounds in advance of the movie’s debut — and one interview with Emma Watson turned out to be a particularly cute one, thanks to the participation of some furry friends.

In the above clip, Watson gets distracted during her interview with Buzzfeed because she’s being smothered with tiny, adorable kittens. “I want them all. I’m dying — I can’t even concentrate on what you’re saying,” confessed the former Harry Potter star, who was tasked with responding to fan-submitted queries. “My day is made,” admitted Watson, and though she does prove capable of coherently answering the questions thrown at her, her focus is also unavoidably on the many loving animals intent on sitting on her lap and crawling all over her shoulders.

While the actress ably discusses the don’t-give-up feminist spirit that she brought to the character of Belle in Beauty and the Beast, the true draw of this interview (“the highlight of my press tour, without a doubt”) is the sight of Watson fawning over her playful companions. You can watch her entire cat-loving chat above and see her — alongside Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci, Kevin Kline, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw — in Beauty and the Beast beginning Friday.

Watch Emma Watson talk about singing live:

