'Beauty and the Beast' Sets New Record for Advance Ticket Sales

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (Photo: Disney)

By Pamela McClintock, The Hollywood Reporter

Beauty and the Beast is already waltzing to new records.

Advance ticket sales for the Disney movie, which hits theaters March 17, are the biggest for any family film in Fandango‘s 17-year history, beating the likes of Finding Dory, the online service announced Tuesday.

Director Bill Condon‘s live-action adaptation of Disney’s classic animated movie is expected to open to well north of $120 million this weekend in North America, with some suggesting it could cross $140 million.

Currently, Pixar‘s and Disney’s Dory boasts the top domestic debut of all time for a PG title with $135.1 million.

Fandango also reports that Beauty and the Beast is beating out non-family titles including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, although family movies often are bigger pre-sellers than superhero fare.

According to Fandango, plenty of adults and teens plan on seeing Beauty and the Beast with a date, significant other, or friend (43 percent), in addition to the traditional family audience (44 percent).

