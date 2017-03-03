'Beauty and the Beast' Review: Beautiful At Times, But Still Second-Beast

By Leslie Felperin, The Hollywood Reporter

A Rococo confection featuring fiendishly intricate production values, a bravura, coloratura-rich musical score, and whizz-pop state-of-the-art effects, Disney’s latest iteration of the fairy tale Beauty and the Beast is more than just eye candy. It’s a Michelin-triple-starred master class in patisserie skills that transforms the cinematic equivalent of a sugar rush into a kind of crystal meth-like narcotic high that lasts about two hours. Only once viewers have come down and digested it all might they feel like the whole experience was actually a little bland, lacking in depth and so effervescent as to be almost instantly forgettable.

Paradoxically, despite all the palpable budget spend on fancy computer effects, it’s the cheaper, old-school, real-world bits — like the big ensemble dance sequences or the moments when the actors interact directly with each other rather than with green-screen illusions — that pack the biggest wallops.

Nevertheless, this live-action-meets-CGI musical directed by Bill Condon (Chicago, Dreamgirls, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn) should hit the sweet spot with audiences worldwide. Adding bonus in box-office terms, its early spring release leaves it relatively few competitors, apart from Kong: Skull Island and Power Rangers on either side of its opening weekend.

Indeed, all credit should be due to Disney for canny planning on a meta level, one of the trademarks of their success over the years. This remake of the company’s 1991 animated hit tracks closely to the earlier version’s plot and story beats, includes revamps of all the old songs and arrives just in time to exploit generational nostalgia — to lure viewers who loved the last version as kids and are just becoming parents themselves. Since the 1960s, Disney has been re-releasing in roughly 25-year intervals their classic animated features, either theatrically or on home entertainment platforms. Now that all the old films are out there in the public domain, live-action remakes are the best way to keep the story brands alive, starting with Maleficent in 2014, Cinderella in 2015, and now this.

In terms of how it approaches storytelling, this exercise is less about revisionism and “villain” rehabilitation a la Maleficent than it is about refining the core BATB story (originally written by French novelist Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve in 1740) for a modern audience. Arguably, it owes as much to director Kenneth Branagh and screenwriter Chris Weitz’s take on the girl with the glass slippers as it does to the 1991 cartoon version directed by Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise, working with a screenplay by Linda Woolverton. Not content to gild the lily with a couple more songs and some bling, Condon and his fellow filmmakers decorate their flower with all kinds of extras, Easter eggs, and borderline excessive adornment, especially when it comes to adding in backstories.

For starters, where the 1991 version began with a stained-glass-window-style tableau, simple and to the point, to tell the origin story of the Beast, here we get a whole pre-title sequence, with scores of background artists and white ball gowns galore to introduce the proud prince (Dan Stevens from Downton Abbey, more seen than heard throughout). Within minutes, he’s cursed by a passing enchantress who (in a smart nod to Villeneuve and Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont’s 1756 version of the story) comes back into the plot later on. Likewise, just as the 2015 take on Cinderella went into the heroine’s relationship with her mean but also misunderstood stepmother (played by Cate Blanchett), here the running time is considerably increased by a subplot exploring how the relationship between Belle (Emma Watson) and her father (Kevin Kline) is strained by the fact that he’s never explained why her mother isn’t around.

Elsewhere, various supporting characters are fleshed out and filled in. The most felicitous example is what’s been done with Le Fou (Josh Gad), the buddy of the story’s main villain Gaston (Luke Evans). Where in the 1991 take on the material he was just a portly goofball sidekick, here he gets to be the most obviously gay character to appear in a Disney film, a man hopelessly in unrequited love with his straight best friend. (“He doesn’t deserve you,” someone tells him at one point, a big old wink to the older members of the audience.) Rabid red-state homophobes may be incandescent with fury to see how things end up for him in the finale.

