'Beauty and the Beast': Hear Ariana Grande and John Legend Sing Full Theme Song

By Seth Kelley, Variety

Céline Dion and Peabo Bryson, meet Ariana Grande and John Legend.

After teasing the duet in a final trailer for “Beauty and the Beast on Monday, Disney released Grande and Legend’s full track for the 2017 live-action remake’s title song a few days later. (Listen above.)

The tune, composed by Alan Menken with lyrics from Howard Ashman, was performed by Angela Landsbury in the original 1991 film. It would go on to win best original song at the Golden Globes and Oscars. “Beauty and the Beast” also earned two Grammys and eight nominations. Dion and Bryson covered the song as a duet on the film’s soundtrack, making way for Grande and Legend’s recent iteration. In the remake, Emma Thompson will play Mrs. Potts and perform the tune once again. The updated film will also include new songs written by Menken and Tim Rice.

Bill Condon directed the adaptation, which also stars Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, and Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe. Luke Evans and Josh Gad play Gaston and Le Fou. The film is due out March 17.