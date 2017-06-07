BBC Takes 'Feud: Bette and Joan' for U.K.

The BBC can't seem to get enough of Ryan Murphy. The British public broadcaster has acquired Feud: Bette and Joan, Murphy's eight-part series about the legendary rivalry between Hollywood icons Bette Davis and Joan Crawford for the U.K.

It acquired the anthology series, which aired on FX in the U.S., from 20th Century Fox Television Distribution and will air it on BBC Two later in the year. The same network last year showed Murphy's The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Starring Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford and Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis, Feud also features Catherine Zeta-Jones as Olivia de Havilland and Kathy Bates as Joan Blondell. Judy Davis, Alfred Molina, Stanley Tucci, Jackie Hoffman and Alison Wright co-star.

"Drama on BBC Two has to stand out for its authorship, unique vision and exceptional craft, so I am delighted that Ryan Murphy's brilliantly realized series Feud: Bette and Joan is coming to the channel," Patrick Holland, controller of BBC Two, said Wednesday in a statement. "It features some wonderful performances, a flawless recreation of period and a delicious unraveling of a personal drama that had a massive impact on modern cinema. Feud is a real treat."

Said Sue Deeks, BBC head of program acquisition: "BBC Two viewers will relish this critically-acclaimed portrayal of Old Hollywood and a famously combustible yet poignant relationship - it is a zesty cocktail of glamor, wit and grit."

Said David Smyth, senior vp and managing director, Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution: "Feud: Bette and Joan is a whip-smart series with fantastic performances by two of today's greatest performers, which we're sure will captivate and delight audiences. BBC Two is the perfect home for our next series from creator Ryan Murphy, whose The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story just won the BAFTA after airing last year on BBC Two."

Murphy served as executive producer along with Tim Minear, Alexis Martin Woodall and Dede Gardner of Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment. The series was produced by Fox 21 Television Studios.

