Baywatch 2 already being planned

Baywatch sequel is in the works already - Credit: Paramount Pictures

It looks as though ‘Baywatch’ is getting a sequel…

During an interview with Variety, ‘Baywatch’ producer Beau Flynn revealed that they’re already planning a sequel… and writers Damian Shannon and Mark Swift already have a rough idea of what they want to do.

“We have an amazing story already,” he revealed. “We’re bringing back Shannon and Swift who wrote on the first one, and I know Dwayne would be in, I know Zac and all the girls would be. We just have this really cool idea to put them in this whole new world. We would take it overseas.”

Of course, the ‘girls’ he mentions are Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach… not that he’s just lumping them all together or anything.

But should ‘Baywatch’ really get a sequel?





And Kelly Rohrbach, who made her feature film debut with ‘Baywatch’, is particularly excited.

“Of course!” she said at the thought of a sequel. “I couldn’t have asked for a better cast on my first film. These guys are awesome. They’re hilarious, they’re loving, they’re generous. We really were a family and I think that comes though on the screen, as well.”

And Alexandra Daddario agreed, too.

“Yes! I would love to,” she said. “I think it’s very cool to be part of a franchise, and I think it helps get other work. It’s fun. You get to travel the world and work with these amazing people, and you get to make people laugh, so I’m completely down for it.”

Where will the ‘Baywatch’ sequel take us?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Baywatch’ stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Rohrbach, and Ifenesh Hadera.

Seth Gordon directed the movie based on a script by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift.

‘Baywatch’ heads to cinemas on 29 May 2017.

