'Batman vs. Two-Face' trailer: Adam West dons the cowl one last time

Adam West‘s final performance as Batman is coming to home video this October. Batman vs. Two-Face, the newest feature film from Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment, features West and William Shatner as the voices of the title hero and villain, respectively. The film is a sequel to 2016’s Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, and will also feature the return of voice actors and former ’60s Batman co-stars Julie Newmar (as Catwoman) and Burt Ward (as Robin). Watch the trailer above.

West, who died in June at the age of 88, originated the role of the Caped Crusader in the live-action television hit Batman, which aired from 1966 to 1968. Thanks to animation, he was able to return to the character many times over the decades, voicing Batman in the 1977 cartoon The New Adventures of Batman, the 1984 series Super Friends, and a 2002 episode of The Simpsons, among other TV and film appearances.

In Batman vs. Two-Face, Two-Face goes on a dastardly crime wave through Gotham, and it’s up to Batman and Robin to unmask and stop him… while also battling classic Batman villains Catwoman, Joker, Riddler, Penguin, Bookworm, Hugo Strange, and King Tut. As the press release notes, this film marks the only time Shatner and West worked together since a failed Alexander the Great television pilot in 1963. Batman vs. Two-Face arrives Oct. 10 on Digital and Oct. 17 on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD.

Watch supercut of the Dynamic Duo’s fiendish foes from Return of the Caped Crusaders:



More from Yahoo Movies: