'Batman v Superman': Extensive Visual Effects Reel Puts the Movie in New Light

By Aaron Couch, The Hollywood Reporter

Love it or hate it, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was something to behold.

Now, Zack Snyder has shared an extensive, 12-minute look at the before and after of the visual effects that went into making the film what it is.

“This is a look behind the curtain and what my amazing VFX team is able to achieve… they are simply amazing,” the director tweeted along with a link to the video above.

"This is a look behind the curtain and what my amazing VFX team is able to achieve… they are simply amazing." — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) February 8, 2017





What’s startling is how cool some of the before shots are (Ben Affleck‘s Batman beating up soldiers during that dream desert sequence is great even without parademons) and how ordinary others look beforehand (Bruce Wayne driving down the streets of Gotham during the city-leveling brawl between Superman and Zod is not all that exciting).

The reel also shows just how much work went into Doomsday’s birth scene, and that no, BvS didn’t actually take over the Capitol Building in Washington D.C.

Now if only we could get one of these behind-the-scenes videos for Justice League…

‘Batman v Superman’ Director Zack Snyder Defends His Batman’s Violent Ways: